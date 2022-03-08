Donna Jean Smith Mar 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DONNA JEAN (UHL) SMITH, 89, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away peacefully Friday morning February 25, 2022 in Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Home after an extended illness.At Donna's request, there will be no services held.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donna Jean Smith Condolence Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Home Ormond Beach Fl Illness Recommended for you Local Spotlight Joan Whitlock Blank Darrell Lee Stone Blank Donna Jean Myers Fritz Lisa Irene Shamblen Blank James Nelson Adkins James Franklin Bush Jr. Joan Whitlock Blank Joshua D. Robinson Blank Jeff Edward Paul Truman Clemon Davis Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 8, 2022 Daily Mail WV Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans Inside and outside, St. Albans event roster prospers for 2022 More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing 'Chartbook' rates Appalachian economic trends prior to pandemic Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network