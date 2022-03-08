Thank you for Reading.

DONNA JEAN (UHL) SMITH, 89, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away peacefully Friday morning February 25, 2022 in Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Home after an extended illness.

At Donna's request, there will be no services held.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.

