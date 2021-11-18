DONNA LEIGH SKEEN, age 73, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday November 10, 2021 unexpectedly at her home.
She was born on June 28, 1948 in Charleston, daughter of the late Hiram Graham and Mary Audia Riffe. She is also preceded in death by her husband David Stephen Skeen.
Donna was first and foremost an amazing mother. She had a heart of immeasurable size. She loved and genuinely cared for everyone she met from a homeless stranger on the street to each and every employee of Loved Ones In Home Care. She spent her life caring for and helping others above even herself. Truly her greatest joy was bringing happiness and light to others' lives. She had an incredible work ethic rarely seen today. She began working in her grandparents' grocery store, Audia's Grocery, as a child and she continued to work until her last day on this Earth. Donna attended and graduated from Charleston Catholic High School class of 1966. She earned her bachelor's in Sociology and English and master's degrees in Psychology from West Virginia University. Following earning her degrees, she worked as a Rehabilitation Counselor for West Virginia Rehabilitation Services providing mental health services to the underserved rural communities throughout West Virginia. It was during this time she met her future husband, David. They were married and moved to Chicago so David could pursue his law degree. While he pursued his degree, she served as the Director of Community Outreach Mental Health Services for Ravenswood Hospital in Chicago. During her time at Ravenswood, she would design a pilot program to reintegrate individuals who had been released from mental health facilities back into society. The success of her program would lead to it being replicated all throughout the United States. Following their return home to West Virginia, Donna worked as a paralegal for David in his private practice. In 1996, Donna followed her lifelong passion of helping others by opening an in-home care company, Loved Ones In Home Care which she ran until her passing. Donna was a strong supporter of the arts in West Virginia and often supported local theatre and film projects. Donna also was a breast cancer survivor having been diagnosed in 2017. She had a level of determination and compassion that was an inspiration to all who knew her and will carry on in all those closest to her.
Donna is survived by her loving children Jenna Skeen and Brendan Skeen (Autumn); her brother-in-law Tom Skeen (Carla) of Indiana; her honorary children Jessica Jones, Brian Graef, Ronald Locke, and Andrew Rose; friend and coworker Loretta Jones; and her dearest friend in the world, Pam Miller. She also leaves behind her beloved fur babies Alley, Maggie, and her "Peanut", Babs. She also had countless others whom she considered family and was proud to call friend.
Her children will host a time to celebrate her life with her employees and work family at the Dunbar Parks and Recreation Center at 2601 Fairlawn Avenue on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. A private ceremony for family will be held later in the evening.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia.
