DONNA LOU HERALD CRADDOCK, 72 of Lake, West Virginia passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at home after an extended illness. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday April 14 at Evans Funeral Home with Pastors. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.