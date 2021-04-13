Thank you for Reading.

DONNA LOU HERALD CRADDOCK, 72 of Lake, West Virginia passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at home after an extended illness. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday April 14 at Evans Funeral Home with Pastors. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

