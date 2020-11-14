Donna Luree Woods

DONNA LUREE (HORTON) WOODS, age 77, passed from this world at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, following a courageous 10 year battle with cancer. She was born May 21, 1943, to the late Gilmore J. Horton and Clellia Doris (Abbott) Horton, of Clendenin, WV. She had worked for many years at Parker-Hannifin Co., in Wickliffe and Cleveland, OH.
Donna is survived by her 2 sons, Rev. Joseph Patrick (Laura) Woods Jr. and Robert Anthony (Luann) Woods and her daughter, Melinda Jo (Ralph) Zeitz; 9 grandchildren, Jessica Marie (Brian) Caruso, Eric Christopher (Kiki) Zeitz, Brittni Nicole Woods, Jacob Joseph Arthur (Kelly) Woods Sr., Robert Anthony (Kristina) Woods Jr., Samantha Erin Zeitz, Sabrina Anne (Eric) Carson, James Edward Foard, and Nicholas Eugene (Ashley) Foard; sister, Conna Louise Ryu, in California. She is further survived by 12 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Patrick Woods Sr., and her brother, MacArthur Delano Horton.
Funeral services for Donna will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 13, at Fairview Baptist Church, Gabe Rd. & Abbott Rd., Clendenin, WV. The Rev. Joseph P. Woods Jr., will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Garden (Abbott Cemetery). Relatives and friends are welcome at the church, at 1 p.m., prior to the service for calling hours. The family would ask that instead of flowers memorial gifts may be donated to the Fairview Baptist Church/Fairview Memory Garden (Abbott Cemetery) c/o Barb Elmore, 88 Governor Dr. Clendenin, WV, 25045, or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.