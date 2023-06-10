DONNA LYNN BRANNON (nee Matthews), 76, of Pinch, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at home with her family after a long battle with both ovarian cancer and Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Charleston and was a lifelong resident of the Kanawha Valley. After 15 years of service with C & P Telephone Company, Donna took her keen business acumen, and with her husband, opened J. L. Brannon Inc. as equal partners, sharing everything 50/50, both the successes and the failures. Together, working side by side and hand in hand, with hard work, determination, and dedication to each other and their shared dreams and goals, they built a business that spanned over 38 years, with customers across the State, and provided employment and opportunities to hundreds of individuals. All while raising two loving and devoted sons.
She loved her family and spending time outside gardening with her cocker spaniels. She loved to read and to be involved with causes and organizations she held close to her heart. Those include the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association and movements that promote the equality of women, particularly with regard to reproductive rights. She was especially proud of her support of the Women's Health Center of West Virginia because she believed that every woman deserves to choose her own life's direction and to have access to compassionate medical care.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Lorraine Matthews.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, John L. Brannon, of Pinch, West Virginia and two sons, Jeff (Morgan) Brannon and Matt (Lori) Brannon, also of Pinch, several grandchildren, and a great granddaughter. She is further survived by her sister, Kay Crowder of Pinch, her numerous friends and those she touched with her, kind, generous and loving nature.
Visitation will be from 12 - 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.
A private service for the family will be conducted graveside.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute for memory care research, WV FREE, or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance in Donna's memory.