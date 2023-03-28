DONNA LYNN POTTER, 68, of Dunbar, WV, went to heaven on March 24, 2023, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with glioblastoma.
She was preceded in death by her father, Reverend Robert Pate.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
DONNA LYNN POTTER, 68, of Dunbar, WV, went to heaven on March 24, 2023, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with glioblastoma.
She was preceded in death by her father, Reverend Robert Pate.
Surviving loved ones are Donna's beloved husband of 47 years, Bill Potter, Sr.; mother, Jane Pate of South Charleston; brothers Bobby Pate of South Charleston and Johnny Pate of Orlando, FL; children Billy Jr. (Ashlee) Potter of Barboursville; Kimmy Potter of South Charleston; Stevie Potter of Brockport, NY; grandchildren Jaeclinn Hall, Bryson Potter, Kaedlee Potter, Brayden Potter, and Linnlee Potter; and "Bella," her adored Great Dane.
Donna was a devoted Christian and active member of South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed many years of serving in various ministries including the church nursery and assisting with health screenings for seniors. She loved her "Challengers" Sunday School class and participated in numerous outreach opportunities.
Donna graduated from South Charleston High School in 1973. In 1975, she earned a nursing degree from Marshall University. Throughout her extensive nursing career, she worked at several Charleston-area hospitals and served in home healthcare. She retired from Brickstreet/Encova in 2020. Being a nurse was much more than Donna's profession, it was her calling and passion as a lifelong caregiver to her patients, friends, and family.
Donna exemplified what it means to be a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She and Billy have a love story that began 50 years ago as high school sweethearts. Donna's greatest joy was in loving and caring for her family. Her grandkids adored her and called her "Nonna." She loved attending all their sporting events and supporting them in every area of life. As she and "Bella" began each day with a nice, long walk, Donna knew the true meaning of contentment and the joy found in simple pleasures.
Donna's relationship with Jesus Christ was the single most important aspect of her life. She believed in the power of prayer and served as a "praying friend" for countless people throughout her lifetime. She is now receiving her eternal reward in the presence of her Savior. But for all who knew and loved her, she will be greatly missed.
A service to celebrate Donna's life will be held on Wednesday, March 29th at 1 p.m. at South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Kent Estep officiating. Burial following at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston. Friends may call on Tuesday, March 28th from 6-8 p.m. at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston.
Online condolences and memories of Donna may be shared by visiting http://snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.