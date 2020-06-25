DONNA MAE GRAHAM passed away June 21, 2020, surrounded by the ones that loved her most.
She was born February 28, 1950, in Montgomery.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Jeanetta Thompson.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert; son, Michael, and daughter, Brandy (Dale); stepson, Cory; brother, Terry (Debbie); grandkids, Logan and Connor; and numerous friends.
She was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, and granny. Donna lived life to the fullest every day. She loved line dancing, her Dallas Cowboys, girls' trips, walking on the beach with Robert, listening to Michael sing and anything that involved her grandsons.
As a teacher for 33 years, Donna touched the lives of hundreds of kids. There will never be another like her and she will be missed more than words can say.
Graveside will be at 12 Noon on Friday at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow, with Rev. Joe Darlington officiating. Burial will follow in the memorial garden. Friends and family are welcome and the family asks that due to the COVID-19 pandemic please be respectful of others and maintain a safe social distance and if possible wear a face covering.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to The Exceptional Foundation of the Gulf Coast, P.O. Box 1267, Fairhope, AL 36533.