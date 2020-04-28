DONNA MARIE COOPER, of Colonial Heights Virginia, formerly of Lincoln County. Born: February 15, 1955, Passed away: April 24, 2020 at the age of Sixty Five years, Two months and Nine days. There will be no services, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV, is handling arrangements.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Barker, Barbara Lou - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Hunt, Phyllis Irene - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Jones, Martin Luther - 1 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.
Mullins, Emma - 2 p.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
Snyder, Curtis - 1 p.m., Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.