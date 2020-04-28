Donna Marie Cooper

DONNA MARIE COOPER, of Colonial Heights Virginia, formerly of Lincoln County. Born: February 15, 1955, Passed away: April 24, 2020 at the age of Sixty Five years, Two months and Nine days. There will be no services, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV, is handling arrangements.

