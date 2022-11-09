Thank you for Reading.

DONNA SONGER MATHENY, 88, of Charleston, WV, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hubbard Hospice.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Sybil Songer; sisters, Jane Cottrell, Phyllis Creech, and Charlotte Cunningham; brother, Jimmy Songer.

Tags

Recommended for you