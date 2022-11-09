DONNA SONGER MATHENY, 88, of Charleston, WV, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hubbard Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Sybil Songer; sisters, Jane Cottrell, Phyllis Creech, and Charlotte Cunningham; brother, Jimmy Songer.
Donna is survived by her sister, Rita Lynch (Charlie); son, Rob Matheny (Teresa); daughter, Carol Bowen (David); grandsons, Josh Taylor (Megan) and Christopher Matheny (Moe); great granddaughters, Abby and Zoey Taylor, and Miria Matheny; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Donna was proud to be the head cook at Ruthlawn Elementary, serving children through multiple generations. When Donna retired from Ruthlawn, she went to work at Kroger, retiring three different times before the final time at the age of 75.
Although Donna was retired, she was not finished working. She always loved helping others, cooking, and serving meals to her neighbors at Lippert Terrace where she lived, and volunteering at the Rand Community Center and Hospice Care. She was well known for her quilts that she gifted to family and veterans. She also shared her beautiful afghan's with newborn babies at CAMC Women and Children's.
The family would like to thank the staff at Riverside Nursing Home and Hubbard Hospice House.
A service to Honor the Life of Donna will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, WV with Pastor Pete Thompson officiating, Internment to follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
There will also be a celebration of Donna's life memorial service on December 23, 2022, more details will follow closer to the date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W, Charleston, WV or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate.