DONNA STYPE BAILEY, 62, of Charleston, entered into the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
She was born on April 7, 1959, in Pittsburg, PA., to the late, Jack and Helen Stype.
Donna had a masters degree from West Virginia State College and was an extremely gifted teacher for 33 years with the Kanawha County School district. Her dedication and passion for teaching challenged, encouraged and inspired her students to excel at their highest level.
She was an active member of the Fishers Chapel, where she taught Sunday school classes. It is fitting that Donna was an angel in the church's Christmas play, as she is now an angel watching over those she loved. Her love for the Lord gained her a mansion in Heaven. As the Apostle Paul tells us, "I press forward to the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus", Phillipians 3:14.
Those left to honor Donna's memory, in her sudden and unexpected passing, are her loving and devoted husband of 28 years, Jerry Bailey; stepsons, Gabriel Bailey and Joshua Bailey (Angela) and her much adored and loved grandchildren, Lydia, Layla, Ellie and Eli all of Spring, TX. Her loss is also deeply felt by her brothers, David Stype (Susan) and Paul Stype (Melissa) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; sister and best friend, Susie Teetor (Joe) of Cross Lanes; precious and dearly loved nephew, Daniel Kahn (Emilee); and great-nephew, Memphis Kahn of Louisville, KY.
Being Dee Dee to her precious grandchildren was the true joy of her life. She shared her wisdom and her magical sense of humor with all who knew her and the lives she touched are beyond measure. Donna's extended family and vast network of friends and colleagues will long treasure their memories of this amazing, incredible and Godly woman.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 19, in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, in the West Virginia Chapel, with Pastor Kenneth Coon officiating.
Friends may visit from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
The family asks that anyone attending must wear a mask and follow all Covid-19 recommendations.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.