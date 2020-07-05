DONNA SUE (COX) HICKMAN, 83, of Spencer, went to be with the Lord on July 3, 2020, peacefully, at Camden - Clark Memorial Hospital after a long illness, family by her side. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. July 6 at Hodam Cemetery, near Spencer. Private visitation for family and close friends will be held Monday before leaving for the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness in Donna's name. Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Funerals for Sunday, July 5, 2020
Canterbury, Kimberly - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Green, Della - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.
Miller, Brinley - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Rogers, Robert - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Starkey, Roger - 2 p.m., Clover Cemetery, Clover.