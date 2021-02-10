DONNA SUE KENNEDY, 83 of Charleston went home to be with the Lord on Sunday February 7, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Donna was born in Charleston on June 8, 1937 to the late Otto & Virginia O'Dell Hicks.
She was a devout Christian and a longtime member of Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Campbell's Creek.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Kay Perry.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Tami (Bill) Napoli of Southington, OH; son, Dan (Glenda) Kennedy of Elkview; grandson, who was the apple of her eye, DJ Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews.
A Private family funeral service will be held at Noon on Friday February 12, at Spring
Fork Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow at Kennedy Cemetery, Sanderson.
A walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to the private family service at the church.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.