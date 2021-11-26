DONNIE GENE CLENDENIN, 72, of Peytona, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his son Travis Clendenin; parents Shirley and Lucille Clendenin; mother-in-law Grace Ann Clendenin; brother Larry Clendenin; and brothers-in-law Glen Halstead and Randy Halstead.
He was born in Mauldin, WV on September 9, 1949. He was a coal miner for 40 years. He loved hunting, fishing and ginseng. He was a member of Tony's Branch Freewill Baptist Chapel.
He is survived by his wife Judy Clendenin; sons, Lee (Sebrina) Halstead, Donnie (Cindy) Clendenin, and Paul (Holly Donlop) Clendenin; grandchildren, Zach (Kenzie) Clendenin, Xena Clendenin, Michael Clendenin, Gracie Clendenin, Tailey Clendenin, Dakota Clendenin, and Ashley Armstrong; great grandchild, Gracelynn Clendenin; siblings, Linda Clendenin, Roger Clendenin, Patricia (Lawrence) Jones, Dennis Clendenin, Carolyn (Robert) Hyson, and Teresa Tofi; father-in-law, Hershell Halstead; brothers-in-law, Bub (Michelle) Halstead, and Tim (Valerie) Halstead; sisters-in-law, Doris Adkins, Donna (Ronnie) Garrison, and Robin (Ronnie) Santonio; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Tony's Branch Freewill Baptist Chapel with Junior Perdue, Ronnie Santonio, and Roger Halstead officiating.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.