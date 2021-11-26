Thank you for Reading.

DONNIE GENE CLENDENIN, 72, of Peytona, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his son Travis Clendenin; parents Shirley and Lucille Clendenin; mother-in-law Grace Ann Clendenin; brother Larry Clendenin; and brothers-in-law Glen Halstead and Randy Halstead.

He was born in Mauldin, WV on September 9, 1949. He was a coal miner for 40 years. He loved hunting, fishing and ginseng. He was a member of Tony's Branch Freewill Baptist Chapel.

He is survived by his wife Judy Clendenin; sons, Lee (Sebrina) Halstead, Donnie (Cindy) Clendenin, and Paul (Holly Donlop) Clendenin; grandchildren, Zach (Kenzie) Clendenin, Xena Clendenin, Michael Clendenin, Gracie Clendenin, Tailey Clendenin, Dakota Clendenin, and Ashley Armstrong; great grandchild, Gracelynn Clendenin; siblings, Linda Clendenin, Roger Clendenin, Patricia (Lawrence) Jones, Dennis Clendenin, Carolyn (Robert) Hyson, and Teresa Tofi; father-in-law, Hershell Halstead; brothers-in-law, Bub (Michelle) Halstead, and Tim (Valerie) Halstead; sisters-in-law, Doris Adkins, Donna (Ronnie) Garrison, and Robin (Ronnie) Santonio; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387.

Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Tony's Branch Freewill Baptist Chapel with Junior Perdue, Ronnie Santonio, and Roger Halstead officiating.

Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.

