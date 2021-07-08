DONNIE JOE MATTHEWS SR. 77 of Buffalo passed away Tuesday July 5, 2021at CAMC Memorial following a long illness. He was a 1962 graduate of Nitro High School and a graduate of WV Barber College. He attended the Buffalo Church of God. Donnie worked for 55 years as a barber and worked in the chemical industry for 29 years. He was a member of Kanawha Valley Lodge No. 36 A.F &.A.M. in Buffalo and Buffalo Chapter No. 150, Order of the Eastern Star. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt rabbits, deer and turkey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Lee Matthews and Helen Whittington Matthews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant brother.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Gaye Harlow Matthews; sons, Donnie Joe (Lee Ann) Matthews II and William Lee "Bill" (Melody) Matthews; daughter, Melissa Gaye (Mitchell) Burch all of Buffalo; grandchildren, Jacob Matthews (fianc Madison), Hannah Matthews and Cali Smith (fianc Preston); great grandson, Jase Matthews; step grandchildren, Meagan (Leo) Flores, Andrew (Jessica) Burch; step great grandchildren, Kohen, Shiloh, Jaunie, Sparrow and Goldie.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Justin Cohen and Dr. Stephen Lewis for the many years of excellent care they provided for Donnie.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Buffalo Church of God Building Fund, P.O. Box 285, Buffalo WV 25033.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Friday July 9, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Rev. Mitchell Burch and Rev. David Bowen officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private burial with masonic graveside rites will take place in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, is in charge of arrangements