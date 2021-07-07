Thank you for Reading.

DONNIE JOE MATTHEWS, 77, of Buffalo passed away Tuesday July 5, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday July 9, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A full obituary will be published in Thursday's edition. Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.

