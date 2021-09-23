DONNIE LEE SIZEMORE, 84, of Corinth, TX, formerly of Elkview, WV, passed away peacefully, September 19, 2021, after a long illness.
Born May 18, 1937 in Charleston, WV, he was the son of the Late Earl Sizemore and Alma (Hackney) Sizemore. He was married for 64 years to Carol Ann Sizemore until her recent passing in June of this year.
Donnie was retired from Piedmont/USair Airlines. He loved the outdoors and spent most of his years in the mountains of West Virginia camping, hunting, and fishing. He loved vacationing every year to Myrtle Beach with family and friends. He was also a huge baseball fan and a coach of many championship teams throughout his life. He was involved in competitive Senior Softball well into his 70's winning several championships as well.
He is survived by son, Brian Sizemore (Rhonda), daughter, Peggy Cook (Brent), and sister, Patsy Jones. He also has 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by brothers Stanton, Sherman, Ershel, Lawrence, Joe (Sizemore), and sisters Virginia Campbell, Francis Pence, and Ruth Ann Sizemore.
Country roads will bring Donnie back home on September 25th. Visitation will be held from 12 - 1 p.m., at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held immediately afterwards at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.