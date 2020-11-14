DONNIE OWEN YOUNG, 74, Warsaw, formerly of Bristol, died 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was born Oct. 30, 1946 in Putney, WV, to Phillip Owen & Geneva D.(Elswick) Young. In December 1970, he married Brenda (Kelly) Young. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, November 15, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen, IN. A private funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.