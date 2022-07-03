Donnie Ray Jeffers Jul 3, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DONNIE RAY JEFFERS, 69, of West Hamlin, WV, passed away: June 30, 2022. There will be a Family Memorial Service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wv West Hamlin Donnie Ray Jeffers Family Memorial Service Funeral Home Arrangement Date Recommended for you Local Spotlight Franklin Charlton McIntire Blank Linda Joyce Humphrey Eugene Aldon Workman Cheyenne Brooke Sawyers Blank James Delbert Owens Blank Hollis Eugene Lovejoy Blank Terrance Alan McDaniel Ray E. Taylor Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 3, 2022 Daily Mail WV Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip