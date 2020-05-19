Donovan Beard

DONOVAN BEARD, 85, of Pond Gap passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at home. Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is assisting the Beard family.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Beckwith, Linda - 1:30 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Eckenrode, Betty - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Green, Lonnie A., Jr. - 2 p.m., Big Run Cemetery, Diana.

Richards, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Ward Cemetery, Ward.

Wilson, Deborah - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Wiseman, Ruby - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.