DONOVAN "BUB" BEARD, 85, of Pond Gap, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020.
He was the last surviving child of the late Frank and Alma Beard of Spangler, West Virginia.
He is survived by his loving wife, Caroline Beard; his three sons, Timothy Beard, Bruce (Ruby) Beard, Steven (Diana) Beard; two step-daughters, Kathy (Ronnie) Petty, Jeannie (Kenny) Lavender; daughter-in-law, Debbie Hill; and many grandchildren; and great - grandchildren.
Don's greatest passion was his family and serving the Lord through singing bass with the Laborers Quartet. He devoted most of his life to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ through song.
He will be greatly missed by many who loved him and enjoyed listening to him sing and testify about his love for the Lord and his family.
Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, with Jerold Hamrick officiating the service.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Cooke Funeral Home, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove.
Due to the COVID-19, we ask that family and friends adhere to social distancing.
Condolence may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is assisting the Beard family.