DORA IRENE (ALEXANDER) DURST, 85, of Leon, WV, passed away September 9, 2020 at her home following an extended illness. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020 in the Baden-Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Leon, WV.
