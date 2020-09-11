Essential reporting in volatile times.

DORA IRENE (ALEXANDER) DURST, 85, of Leon, WV, passed away September 9, 2020 at her home following an extended illness. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020 in the Baden-Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Leon, WV.