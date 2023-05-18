Our beloved Mom and family matriarch, DORA ELIZABETH (HAPPENY) MARKLE, passed away quietly at home on May 12, 2023, at the age of 95. She was born in Lizemores, WV on January 14, 1928. She was an independent strong-willed woman, maybe borderline stubborn, who loved her family and home. She was an avid gardener and loved to can her vegetables. She enjoyed planting flowering shrubs and flowers. Spring was her favorite season and pink was her favorite color. She also enjoyed quilting, sewing, and embroidery. Mom was raised in Clay County, living in several homes during her childhood. As the eldest daughter a lot of responsibilities fell to her, and her childhood memories were told with fondness; her love for all her sisters and brothers ran deep. At 17 years old she and a friend went to Indian Head, Maryland to work in a munitions plant during WW2, a brave move for girls who rarely traveled outside of the county much less the state. She met her future husband when he returned from overseas. They married in December 1947. Together they lived in N.C., Maryland, WV, and after 19 years in California they returned to Maysel, WV in 1974, to open a small grocery store, Markle's Market, which they would run for several years. They were happy to be back in their home state enjoying the beauty of WV and their family. When both daughters moved to WV in the mid 90's they were overjoyed. Mom was caring and giving, the four years she cared for her husband until his death in 2007 was inspiring. Her remaining years she stayed busy, still growing a small garden up to two years ago. She was notorious for moving furniture when she cleaned or just felt like a change. How she managed it we do not know; her determination had no bounds. Since her fall in January, she had been bedridden and under Hospice care but with her mind still quite lucid she would often tell us to move something from here to there! Mom was very much loved and will be missed.
Dora was preceded in death by her parents, David Anderson Happeny (Halfpenny) and Clara Charlotte (Rodgers) Happeny; her husband of 59 years, William C. Markle Jr, her son Dale E. Markle, her son-in-law, Randy Koch, her great grandson Dylan R. Cleaves, brothers, Cecil, Manuel, Kellis, sisters, Bobbie Jean Davis and Eula Happney; brothers-in-law Bert Davis and Clarence Davis.
Dora is survived by her daughters, Janet Koch of Maysel, WV and Joyce Izat (Alastair) of Newton, WV; her granddaughters, Charlotte Cleaves (Dennis) of West Plains, MO, Christina Gibson (Terry) of Clay, WV, Charlene Koch of Charleston, WV, Samantha Tilton (Jon) of Denver, CO, and her only and as she said her favorite grandson, Scott Izat (Carly) of Lakewood, CO. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Ashley Calvert, Cody Cleaves (Lindsay), Amber Koch (David Albert), Shanay Rogers, Joshua Rogers (Jayde), Sierra Koch, Lily Izat and Logan Izat. Great great grandchildren, Landon and Liam Roberts, Keegan, Konnor and Dylan Kayden and their mother, Katie Cleaves, Dylan's widow, Anzlee and Jeb Cleaves, Haylee Price and Rylee Albert, Lennox, Truett, Archer, Korbyn and Haynes Rogers. Dora is survived by her sisters, Irene Davis of Parkersburg, WV, Maxine Lane (Ralph) of Ovapa, WV, her brother, Mark Happney (Jean) of Ravenswood, WV, her sisters-in-law Charlene Happney of Clinton, TN and Susan Wolfe of Ripley, WV. She is survived by many nieces and nephews who also held a special place in her heart.
A big thank you to Hospice for the care and support during this time, special thanks to Amy, Becky, and Katie, you were wonderful; also, Angie, Amber and Laurel, you all do amazing work. We also want to thank Christina Gibson for her extended help, we could not have done it without you.
Visitation and Graveside service will begin at 12 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Blue Knob Community Cemetery, Clay Maysel Road, Maysel, WV.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice or your favorite charity.