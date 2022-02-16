DORA JANE CORDER HULL, 82, of Ripley went peacefully home to Heaven February 12, 2022 at Jackson General Hospital. She was born September 7,1939 at home in Big Issac, WV the daughter of the late Earl and Verlyn Corder. She is the last of her generation on both sides of the family. She was salutatorian and 1957 graduate of Bridgeport High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, of 40 years, Harry Hull. What an amazing reunion in heaven was had by them. They were together from the day Mom threw a note over Dad's shoulder asking him to the Sadie Hawkins Day Dance in 1956. Additionally, she is preceded in death by her brother Keith and nephew Charlie.
She is survived by her daughter Kim Izold (fianc , Ray Sams), Chris Hull, Granddaughter, Jillian who cared for her Nana the last few years and Grandson, Andrew (fianc , Brooklyn Hively) whose wedding she will dance with Pop in Heaven. She was a very dedicated mother and Nana. She attended many Ripley High School events as well as Little League, Midget League sports over the years with her children and grandchildren. She was affectionately known as Nana to many of her grandchildren's friends. She also had a great love of animals. She is survived by several fur babies but most importantly her cat Huggins. He was named for her love of WV Basketball. She was a faithful supporter of her Mountaineers.
Jane was a very talented seamstress and knitter. She displayed her beautifully handmade items at shops all along the East Coast. She also attended craft shows all over the state of West Virginia, including Cedar Lakes, over a period of 30 years. She loved making homemade items and getting to meet people. She also did mending for several people in Ripley. She was famous for her denim applique WV skirts and her quilted jackets. She was a lifetime member of the WV Artisan's Guild. She and her husband Harry originated the craft show at the WV Strawberry Festival.
The family would like to thank the staff members of Mountain View Care Center, Jackson Co EMS, Jan Care, Jackson Home Health for their care and kindness during the last few months. Most importantly to the staff of WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital, Dr Clinton Mills and Dr John Snyder who saw Mom through her time of need and journey home. They are all truly family!
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local animal shelter or rescue of your choice as mom dearly loved animals.
Funeral Service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with the Rev. Betsy Walker officiating. Friends may call on the family from 5 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at eh funeral home. A graveside committal service will be 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 17 at the Bridgeport Cemetery, Bridgeport, WV.
