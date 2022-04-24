DORA LEE MILLER of Mooresville, NC, formerly of South Charleston, WV, passed away last Tuesday after 90 years of living life to its fullest. Dora was born on November 26, 1931 and passed away on April 12, 2022.
Heaven gained the most precious angel. Dora loved fiercely - she was unapologetically passionate about her faith, took great pride in her values, and shared the love she had for her family with everyone she met. She was married to the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Miller, for 45 years, until his death in 2000. Dora worked in South Charleston at Griffin Pie Co., during the 50s and 60s, and she went on to work at McJunkin Corp., in Charleston for three decades starting in the 70s. Dora relocated to Mooresville, NC in 1994 to spend her remaining years closer to her son and grandchildren.
Dora is survived by her only child, Stephen “Steve” Miller of Mooresville, NC. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Ryan Bates (Ryan) and Bradley Miller, and two great-grandchildren (Riley and Reese Bates). Dora is also survived by her sister, Rose Williams of Cleveland, TN, and her brother, Raymond “Duck” Underwood of Hurricane, WV. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Miller of Charleston, WV, her brother, Paul Underwood of Kiawah Island, SC, and her sister, Nora Surface of Left Hand, WV.
Dora loved to cook and read, completing crossword puzzles and word searches on any given day in between baking homemade cookies for friends and family. She was also a member of Lake City Church in Mooresville.
Dora was the ultimate sports fan, favoring Marshall University, WVU, NC State and the Carolina Panthers. She loved Coach K and watched him whenever she was able. Dora’s brother, Paul, is in the Marshall University Hall of Fame for basketball and also played baseball for the Cincinnati Reds. Her son, Steve, played baseball collegiately at Indiana University and the University of Charleston - Dora never missed a game while he was under her roof.
Dora would do anything in the world to help family and friends - her adoration and love for them immeasurable.
A memorial service will be held in Dora’s honor on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Lake City Church in Mooresville. Pastor Rob Spradley will officiate the ceremony.