Dora Mae Barker
DORA MAE BARKER, 92, pf Ashford, WV, went home Saturday, May 30, 2020 at HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial in Charleston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dempsey; parents, Ocie and Ira Kinder; and sisters, Tressie Stone and Beulah Page.

Mae was a member of the Emmons Freewill Baptist Church. She was a loving and kind mother to many who also loved her. We will be forever grateful for those who took care of her during her short illness.

She is survived by sisters, Ruth May and Nellie Barker; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the Emmons Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Charles Hardy officiating. Burial will follow at the Barker Cemetery, Ashford, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.

