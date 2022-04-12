DORA McCORMICK 75, of Charleston, gained her Heavenly wings Friday, April 8, 2022, after a short illness. She was a lifelong resident of Charleston.
She was a loving and caring mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend. She never knew a stranger and was always willing to help who ever needed it. She loved cooking and spending time with her family. She was employed for 20 years at the Union Mission Hilltop Personal Care Home in the 70s and 80s. After that she was self-employed caring for others for the last 30 years.
Preceding her to Heaven were her parents, Walter and Faye McCormick; husband of 43 years, Larry J. McCormick; her grandson, Joshua McCormick.
Left to cherish her memories here on earth are her daughters, Rhonda (Jackie) Hayes and Kimberly Bartley; Brothers Charles (Diana) McCormick and Walter "Junior" McCormick; Sister, Teresa Withrow; Grandsons, Jason Dillard (partner, Jennifer Fisher) Kenny (Jodi) Tyler; Granddaughter, Allison (Justin) Cooper; Great-grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart, Nevaeh Saltsgaver, Jersey Dillard, Jackson Fisher, Sophia Cooper and Wesley Cooper; Nieces, Mandy (Quentin) Ellis, Amy (Kyle)Zimmerman, Amber Elswick, Sheri (Greg)Lacy, Kelly (Shawn)Smith; along with her cousins and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday April 13, At Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Rev. John Hensley and Rev. Harold Boggs officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 11:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted or donations for funeral expenses can be made to the family in care of Rhonda Hayes 198 Elm Street Racine, WV 25165.