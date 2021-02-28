DORCAS EVELYN MEEKS, passed peacefully and entered her eternal home on February 25, 2021.
She was born on February 28, 1922 to the late, John and Lottie Spence of Dunbar, and was the sole survivor of her eight brothers and sisters.
Dorcas lived her entire life as a devoted Christian and faithfully served her Lord Jesus Christ for over 70 years as a member, Sunday school teacher, and servant at her beloved Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle Church, Dunbar, and its entire membership.
In addition to her parents, brothers, and sisters, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Howard W. Meeks.
Dorcas is survived by her sons, Larry Meeks of Charlotte, NC and John Meeks (Frances) of Conover, NC; five grandchildren, Lisa Jackson (Bryant) of Ragsvale, Eric Meeks of Nitro, Amber Meeks of Graham, NC, Travis Meeks of Graham, NC, and Brian Meeks of New Orleans, LA; two great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, at Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle Church, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle Church, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers donations should be made to the RGT Church, Building Fund, 2011 Roxalana Rd., Dunbar, WV. 25064.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.