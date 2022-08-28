DORCELLA BARKER, 91, of Dunbar, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
She was a graduate of Dunbar High School and lived in that city for over 80 years.
Before Dorcella retired, she had worked 34 years for the State of West Virginia, lastly as a computer systems analyst.
Dorcella was devoted to her Lord, family and church, serving especially Fairlawn Baptist Church where she was a charter member and enjoyed singing in the choir. She cherished her church family and loved helping with many church activities.
Going on before her were her husband of 67 years, Dorris Barker; her parents, Demma and Homer Sigmon of Dunbar; her sister, Winnie Browning; and her brother, Robert Lanham.
Dorcella temporarily leaves her sons, Doug and his wife Becky of Avon, IN. and Steve and his wife Anita of Apex, NC; her loved and cherished grandchildren, Erin Barker and her husband Justin D'Ambrosio of New York City, Daniel Barker of Charleston, Timothy Barker of Nashville, TN, and Andrew Barker and his wife Brynn of Apex, NC; great-grandchildren, Rylan and Levi; her brother-in-law, Jack Browning and his wife Mary; along with nephews, John Browning and his wife Tammy and Bob Lanham and his wife Joyce. She will also be missed by her close friends. Dorcella valued their visits and phone calls.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, at Fairlawn Baptist Church, 501 20th St., Dunbar, WV with Dr. Steve Barker and Pastor Joe Ballard officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the church.
If the Spirit leads you, you can send flowers or donations, the latter can be made to the Fairlawn Baptist Church Memorial Fund in honor of Dorcella Barker.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.