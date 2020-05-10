DOREEN C. DUFF ESKINS, of Alderson, went home to be with the Lord on May 8, 2020. She was born September 1, 1929. Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 11, at the Fletcher Addition of the Alderson Cemetery. Burial will follow under the direction of the Lantz Funeral Home in Alderson, W.Va.
Funerals for Sunday, May 10, 2020
Browning, Sallie - 1:30 p.m., Ward Browning Cemetery, Ferrellsburg.
Lovejoy, Dorsel - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Short, Herbert - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.
Walker, Cameron - 4 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.