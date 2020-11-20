Doreen Stamper

DOREEN "GAIL" STAMPER, 74, of Sod, WV went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 37 years Bill Stamper. She is also survived by her 2 children, Jane (Kent) Neal of Sod and Erick (Stephanie) Dingess of Sod. She also leaves behind the light of her life, a grandson, Wyatt Neal.
She is also survived by her step-sister Nancy (Larry) Pauley of Sod, her step-brother David (Diana) Saul of Charleston, sister-in-law Norma (Bear) Weddington, and many nieces and nephews. Special friends who were like a brother and sisters to her, Kaye and Butch Leadman and Demettria Curry.
She was preceeded in death by her mother Nora Saul, her father Emory Weddington, and step-father Dorsey Saul, brothers David "Bear" Weddington and Larry Joe Weddington.
A memorial service will be held 2:00pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Cobbs Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Sod, WV with Pastor Clyde Gwin officiating the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV.