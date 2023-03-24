Thank you for Reading.

Dorinda “Rinda” R. Foster
DORINDA "RINDA" R. STEVERS CUSTER FOSTER 78 ,of Dunbar went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2023.

She was born on May 24, 1944 in Charleston to the late Paul and Hazel Alma Poling Stevers.

