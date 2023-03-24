Dorinda “Rinda” R. Foster

DORINDA "RINDA" R. STEVERS CUSTER FOSTER 78 ,of Dunbar went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2023.
She was born on May 24, 1944 in Charleston to the late Paul and Hazel Alma Poling Stevers.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
DORINDA "RINDA" R. STEVERS CUSTER FOSTER 78 ,of Dunbar went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2023.
She was born on May 24, 1944 in Charleston to the late Paul and Hazel Alma Poling Stevers.
Dorinda was an elementary school teacher for Kanawha County Schools for 41 years. She was an active member of the Dunbar Woman's Club and a life-long member of Dunbar United Methodist Church. Most recently, she attended Dunbar First Baptist Church where her husband Charlie played the organ.
Dorinda loved her Tuesday craft class with her special group of friends at the First Presbyterian Church of Dunbar. She also enjoyed playing bridge and traveling with Charlie and her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothea and Donald Mercer.
Dorinda is survived by her two daughters, Amy Riddle (Jimmy) of Hurricane and Andrea Custer (Stephanie) of Deltona, FL; her husband, Charles Foster; and bonus daughters, Susan Foster-Garner (Todd) and Anita Foster Smith of Cross Lanes.
Grandma Rinda's loving grandchildren include Ellie (11), Eli (9), Aly "Doodle" (6) and Abby (26) all of FL; Breanna (24), Logan (18), Ethan (18) and Addison (15) all of WV; Griffin (16), Grayson (13) and Weston (11) all of Maryland.
The family would like to thank caregiver Delores Day, the ICU staff at Thomas Memorial Hospital, and the staff of Hubbard Hospice House West for the loving care they provided to Dorinda and her family.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., on Friday, March 24 at Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar, with Rev. Jarrod Caltrider and Pastor David Keeney officiating.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorinda's honor can be made to Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Ave. Dunbar, WV 25064; Dunbar First Baptist Church, 311 16th St, Dunbar, WV 25064; or Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 McCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.