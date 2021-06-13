DORIS ALBERTA MARCUM age 88 of Gallagher died June 10, 2021. She was born July 31, 1932 in Yatesville, KY and was the daughter of the late William Salters and Oakley Kitchen. She was also preceded in death by her husband Carl Marcum Jr.
She was a long time Rite Aid employee in Montgomery.
Surviving: children Gary Marcum of Blaine, Ky and Debbie Melvin of Charleston; brothers Kenneth Salters of Beckley, Darrell Salters of Charlotte, NC and Dr. Hobert Mack of Alum Creek; sisters Claudette Johnson of Louisa, KY; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Service will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev Phillip Walton officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Friends may call on Monday from 6 until 9 p.m., at the funeral home.