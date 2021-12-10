DORIS ANN (COPENHAVER) CASTO GRAHAM, 94, formerly of Elkview, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at home with her family. Born September 10, 1927, Doris was the daughter of Thomas Franklin and Callie Pearl Copenhaver.
She is survived by her children: Laquetta Joy O'Cull (Howard), Deborah Gail Wheatcraft; Julea Ann Escue (Dave) and Patrick Casto (Linda), her sister Delores Sampson (Jack) and as well as 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Charles Curtis Casto, father of her children, her daughter Terri Rania Casto, and late spouse William Barney Graham. Siblings, Verna Leola Humphreys, Betty Jane Street and Robert Lee Copenhaver also, preceded in her death.
Doris personified biblical virtues of a mother, daughter, sister, and friend, nurturing her children with love and guidence imbued with strong foundational Christian faith and encouragement to pursue dreams and aspirations unique to each of their talents.
Love for Christ permeated Doris's life, manifesting itself in deep devotion to Scripture and strength derived from exemplifying the gifts of the Holy Spirit as fundamental to her life journey.
Although employed briefly outside the home as a teacher, in banking, as seamstress and buyer: Most of Doris's career was invested rearing her children. As a devoted mother, along with her husband Charles Casto, they provided a strong commitment to family. Doris became mentor to many of her children's peers as well as serving young and old in her church and community. She supported several Christian causes, having a special interest in various ministries, especially organizations whoch support evangelical effort.
The Cobb-Copenhaver family provided Doris's strong foundational values. She emphasized hard work; appreciation of life, laughter and a strong desire to seize life as blessed by God for God's will and purpose.
It is with a spirit of Christian joy and love that we honor her earthly life Saturday, December 11, 2021, with a service conducted at Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview. Family and friends may gather at noon, followed by the service commencing at 1 p.m., Pastor Jim Legg with officiate.
"Finally, Mom, we await coming into the presence of God our Father, but now we still hear you speaking the Word of God to us saying that we are the books many read about Jesus, so live the great command," Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength...and secondly love your neighbor as yourself." - Mark 12:30-31
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospicecare, Inc., 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, West Virginia, 25387.
-Your children and family
