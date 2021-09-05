DORIS ANN JEFFERSON, 67, of Greenview, WV was born January 21, 1954 and went home to be with her heavenly Father on September 1, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alamander Jeffery and Vicie Green (Wilson); her son-in-law Mark Smith; her grandson Sawyer Jefferson; a special nephew Roger "Bubby" Ball Jr.; and several half brothers and sisters.
She attended church at Jarrell's Valley Community Church.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Thomas Jefferson; her children, Nancy Simpkins (Johnny) of Ohio, Tommy Jefferson (Diana), Wilson Jefferson (Michelle), Michael Jefferson, and Sandy Smith (Elmer) all of West Virginia; step daughter, Jeannie Crawley (Michael) of Mississippi; her grandchildren, Ashley Setliff (Anthony), Chris Sanders (Amanda), and Nick Sanders all of West Virginia, Dillon, Dakota, Dawson, and Deacon Jefferson all of Oklahoma, Wilson Lee II and Gabrielle Jefferson and Dylan Hicks all of West Virginia, Skylar Jefferson (Robert) of Ohio, Raeley Jefferson (Bradley) of Kentucky, Breanna Smith (Justin), Mark Smith II (Emily), Paige and Brennon Maynard all of West Virginia, and Dalton and Brooks Crawley of Mississippi.; her great grandchildren, Bryson and Aneva Setliff, Journee Niday all of West Virginia, and Rowan Lockhart of Ohio. She is also survived by her sister, Donna Thompson (Timothy); half sister, Emma Smith; and a host of special family and friends.
Doris also treasured her relationship with her previous son-in-law and daughters-in-law, Dean, Marci, Melissa and LeeAnn.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and was cherished by the many family and friends she had throughout her lifetime. She was an incredible person who will be missed beyond measure.
Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with the Rev. Scotty Elswick and Ronnie Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. until service time.