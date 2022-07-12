DORIS BELLE WILSON, 82, of Ripley passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Jackson General Hospital following an extended illness.
She was born May 13, 1940 in Ripley a daughter of the late O'Dell and Gertha Mae Anderson Chancey.
Doris enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and working with floral arrangements. She was a longtime employee of Kaiser Aluminum and a Fiscal Officer for the Jackson County Commission on Aging.
Doris is survived by her children Jeff Wilson (Tony) and Susan Marler (Randy) both of South Charleston; grandson Jacob Marler and fiancée Cloe Humphreys; brothers Bill Chancey of Ripley and Bob Chancey of Harrisville and a sister, Wanda Bush of Ripley. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William "Bill" Wilson and a sister, Freda Goode. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Jackson General Hospital for the care Doris received.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with John Gunther officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in the Fairplain Cemetery. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.