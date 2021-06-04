DORIS CRUIKSHANK BAUER of West Palm Beach, FL and Snowshoe, WV entered into rest on Saturday, May 29, 2021. She was born on January 28, 1934 in Ivydale, WV to the late John Curns and Rose (Hamrick) Cruikshank. She retired in 1990 from Miami High School as a counselor, having previously taught chemistry. She loved traveling abroad, but always kept Ivydale, WV close at heart.
She was preceded by two brothers and sisters in law John Curns (Jay) Cruikshank, Jr.; Dr. Edward and Carol (Cole) Cruikshank and Carolyn Legg Cruikshank. Additionally, she was preceded by the love of her life, Roger Griffin, and dear friend Robert (Bob) Magnuson.
Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, Telford Cruikshank, Sr. of Okeechobee, FL.; nieces and nephews: TG (Angela) Cruikshank of Charleston, WV; Sarah Cruikshank (Howard) Ockman of Kenya, South Africa; Alex Cruikshank of Ft. Myers, FL; Mike Cruikshank of West Palm Beach, FL and Sally Ann Cruikshank (Spencer Elliott) of Nashville, TN; great nieces and nephews whom she adored: Alexandra, Paige, Caleb, Anabel, Reuben, & Jack. Also, a life-long friend Sally (Pete) Slicer, of Charleston, WV, and dear friend Ann Magnuson of Los Angeles, CA.
Special thanks to the caring staff at Fountainview Senior Living, West Palm Beach, FL.
In honor of her wishes, a private ceremony will be held at a later date.