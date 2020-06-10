Doris Darlena Carter

DORIS DARLENA CARTER, 85, of Dunbar, WV, passed away on June 8, 2020, at Valley Center in South Charleston.

Born June 3, 1935, in Jackson County, WV, she was the daughter of the late Alton Delbert Jones and Julia Shamblin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Carter, and her siblings, Denver, Dick, Harold, Alton, Dora, Nim and Roy.

Doris was a teacher's aid for Kanawha County Schools for over 30 years and a member of Davis Memorial Baptist Church in Charleston. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Doris is survived by her children, Randy (Pam) Carter of Kingston, GA, Lynn (Mike) Ferrell of Charleston, WV, and Sherry Carter of St. Albans, WV; her sister, Mae Hall of Newport News, VA; grandchildren, Jason, Gabe, Justin, Kathleen, Lauren, Kristen, David and Shayna; and eight great-grandchildren with one on the way.

The family would like to thank the staff of Valley Center for their compassionate care.

A Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV.

Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.

