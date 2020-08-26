DORIS DEAN LINVILLE, 88 of Spurlockville WV passed away August 24, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, August 27, Danville Memorial Park, Danville, WV. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV is assisting the Linville Family.
