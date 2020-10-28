Doris Ferguson

DORIS TINGLER FERGUSON, Our Earth Angel, Doris Tingler Ferguson, ascended to be with her Lord and Savior, October 23, 2020.
She was a homemaker who loved keeping her home beautiful. Her favorite hobbies were reading many books, including the bible at the same time. Planting pink flowers in her garden that was dedicated to her husband. She was a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church.
Many thanks to Doris's caretaker, Emily Bays. Emily loved Doris and gave her impeccable care. Also, Gina Smith Stepp for her loving and selfless care she granted us during our time of mourning.
Our angel will be welcomed by those who preceded her, devoted husband of 60 years, Bob Ferguson, talented son, Robert "Marty" Ferguson; funny brother, Argle B. Tingler, Jr.; mother, Ruby Tingler; father, Argle Tingler, Sr.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Simpson (David); grandchildren, James Kovach, III, Rebekah Young (Jon), Dr. Bobby Ferguson, Shawn Ferguson (Brennan) step-grandson, Bryan Simpson.
Private funeral service will be held with Rev. Kara Rowe officiating. Entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park.
You may visit Doris's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
