Doris J. Monday

DORIS J. (SMITHSON) MONDAY, 79 of Sissonville, passed away at her home on January 27, 2021.
She was born February 8, 1941 in South Charleston, a daughter of the late Walter and Annis Tyler Smithson. She was a homemaker and loved cooking for her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was the best mom, mother-in-law and grandmother that her family could ask for. She was a member of the Allens Fork Community Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Darrell W. Monday; her brothers Carl Smithson, Ralph "Mousie" Smithson and Kenneth Smithson.
She is survived by her loving sister, Virginia Gillenwater; her sons Darrell and his wife Amy, Ralph and his wife Melissa; grandchildren Sidney(Brandon), Whitney, Kendyl, Brooke, and Bliss; great-grandchildren Everlee, Knox, Eli and River.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Greg Estep officiating. Burial will be in the Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty. A time of public visitation will be from 12 p.m., until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
