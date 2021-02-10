DORIS JEAN BURGESS-COX, 72, resided in Madison, WV joined the Lord on February 6, 2021.
She was brought into the world by her father Jesse Monroe Burgess and mother Mary Marie Blair-Burgess on November 22, 1948 in Logan, WV. She lived a purposeful and fulfilling life with her family by her side. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her little sister Lois Marie Burgess.
Doris is survived by her husband Paul David Cox of Madison, WV; brother Edgar Lee Burgess of Madison, WV; daughter Edith Marie Miller of Madison, WV; son Michael (Mike) Dean Fitzpatrick of Barberton, OH; grandchildren Haylee Marie Miller, Philip Lee Fitzpatrick, and Brandon Dean Fitzpatrick; and great-grandchildren Raegan Fitzpatrick and Jayden Walters.
Doris was known to all as being a kind-hearted, thoughtful, and wise woman. Although being a nursing assistant and a coal miner were her careers, Doris' main passion was her family. She also enjoyed partaking in yard-sells, camping, fishing, travel, and arts & crafts.
Her family conveys their sincerest appreciation to the hospital care-workers, friends, and other kind individuals who have reached out to send their condolences.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday February 10 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with the Rev. Ray Barker officiating. Her final resting place will be at Family Memorial Gardens in Madison, WV.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. until service time.
Condolences can be sent to Handley Funeral Home, Inc. 439 Phipps Avenue Danville, WV 25053 or Paul David Cox 120 Rainbow Circle Madison, WV 25130.