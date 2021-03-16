DORIS JEAN ESCUE, 87, of Sod, WV, passed away March 14, 2021, at her home.
She was born November 11, 1933, in Nellis, the daughter and the last of 9 children belonging to the late Celeste and Sim Belcher. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Escue.
Doris was a devoted homemaker. She held an associate degree from West Virginia State College as a dietitian.
She was a member of the Church of Christ at Alum Creek. She always said that our purpose here was to get ready for the next life. She did just that.
Doris is survived by her husband of 70 years, Roger Escue, son, Jonathan (Brenda) Escue of Sod, daughter, Jerri (Byron) Nibert of Charleston; 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, a graveside service was held with family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been family owned since 1950.