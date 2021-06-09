DORIS JEAN HERDMAN, 74, of Cottageville, WV, was welcomed into Heaven by her Savior Jesus Christ on June 7, 2021. Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday June 12, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Burial will follow in the Sayre Cemetery, Cottageville. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
