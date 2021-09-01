DORIS JEAN HILER PETRY, 89 of Chelyan, born November 28, 1931 went home to be with the Lord after a long illness on August 30, 2021.
She worked as Office Manager for several principals at Chelyan Elementary and was blessed to retire from there.
She loved camping at Mt. Nebo Gospel Singing Association and enjoyed going to Florida during the winter months. She loved making quilts and crocheting throws. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to theme parks. She was an avid cook and loved southern gospel music.
Doris was preceded in death by her Parents, Robert and LaUna (Martin) Hiler, her husband, Carl H. Petry, brother Robert D. Hiler, great granddaughter, McKinlee Grace Petry, three Uncles and two Aunts.
She leaves behind a sister, Dawn (Richard) Withrow from IL, daughter, Carla (Norris) Dyer from Chelyan; son, Tony (Debbie) Petry from Elkview, grandchildren, Craig (Emily) Petry, Josh (Stephanie) Petry, Jason (Janna) Petry, Faith (Justin) Spencer, Elkview; David (Sara) Dyer Charleston, Mark (Laura) Dyer, Teays Valley, Dianna Dyer, Chelyan, great grandchildren, Khloe Dyer, Gage, Carter, Camden, Annabelle, Derek, Christian, James, Emma Petry, Layla, Leann, Wade Spencer and a host of nieces and nephews.
We also want to say a special thanks to Clark's Christian Care in East Bank and all the employees that took such special care of our loved one. Also special thanks to Stacey Jeffries of Hospice.
Service will be Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 1 p.m., with visitation being two (2) hours prior to service at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort Street, Cedar Grove, WV 25039 with the Rev. Craig Petry officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Glasgow.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to; The Lordsmen to promote Southern Gospel Music, 2961 Wills Creek Rd, Elkview, WV 25071.