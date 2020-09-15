DORIS JEAN JOHNSON, 79 of Canvas passed away Saturday September 12, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Sylvia Vance Hinkle and was born at Hinkle Mountain December 16, 1940. Doris was retired from the Nicholas County Health Department and a member of the Ward Road Freewill Baptist Church.
She was also preceded in death by her husband Clarence Johnson, grandson Matthew Sanders, sister Irene Sasser and daughter-in-law Connie Cox Johnson.
Surviving; 2 sons Clarence Boyd Jr. and wife Christine Franktown, Colorado, Rex A. Johnson Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, daughter Kathy M. Sanders and husband Sheldon Canvas, brother Ronnie Hinkle Rupert, 2 sisters Corena Martin Rupert, Deloris Shafer Charmco, 5 grandchildren Mitchell, Jennifer, Katie, Jacqueline and Sara, 3 great grandchildren Rylee, Nicole and Parker.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday September 15th in the Ward Road Cemetery at Canvas with Pastor Denver Danberry officiating. Friends may call at the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
E-Condolences: watersfuneralchapel@frontier.com