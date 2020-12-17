Doris Jean Jones

DORIS JEAN PERNELL JONES, 76, of Montgomery, WV, passed away on December 12, 2020, at CAMC from complications of COVID-19. Born July 17, 1944 in Quincy, WV to the late James and Mary (Nichols) Pernell.
Doris loved flowers, angels, cooking/baking, reading, Elvis, Tweety Bird, hazelnut coffee, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her sassy, spunky personality will be missed by many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers James Pernell and Danny Pernell and four sisters Delores Rutledge, Bernice Clark, Judy Muncie, and Garnett Nichols.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved children Crystal (Keith) Vanmeter of Dixie, Tim (Christina) Holbrook of Oak Hill, and Brian (Stephanie) Holbrook of Oak Hill. She was the cherished grandmother of Heather, Christopher (Tina) Allen, Christopher (Tawny) Todd, Mary, and Savannah. She was the great-grandmother of Laci, Maddelyn, Emmalyn and Cooper. She had many nieces and nephews. The family would also like to extend a special thanks to Tawny Long.
Due to Covid a private family service will be held at Restlawn Memory Garden.