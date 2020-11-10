DORIS JEAN TAYLOR, 64, of Walton passed away at Miltree Nursing Home on November 6, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Cleo Edmond Taylor, son; Cleo Lee Taylor, parents; James and Betty Burgess, and grandparents; James and Sadie Burgess.
She is survived by daughters Sherry Taylor Harper of Walton and Stephanie Taylor Good of St. Albans, grandchildren; Tyler Harper, Logan Harper, Megan Powell, Madison Good, Issac Taylor, Destiny Taylor, Arizona and Ronnie McClanahan, great-grandchildren; Ella Powell and Knox Harper, brothers; Tim, Eddie, Randy, Buddy Burgess of Walton, Mike Burgess of Spencer, sisters; Linda Given of Amma, Alma Bellamy of Tennessee, Brenda Longfellow and Cheryl Paxton of Walton.
Graveside service will be at 3 pm on Tuesday, November 10, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery on Ambler Ridge with Pastor Jonathon Harper officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.