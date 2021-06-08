DORIS LENORE BURTON DUTY, 96, of Ramage, WV was born May 1, 1925, at Ramage. She departed this life on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her loving Husband Fred Ernest Duty, her parents Delia and Lee Vance Mullins, siblings, Herman Burton, Egbert "Joe" Burton, Marie Purdue, Geraldine Atkins, Beverely Belcher, and Jim Burton.
Doris taught many children throughout the area as she was a teacher for Logan and Boone County Schools for 25 years. She was a member of the Madison United Methodist Church, and member of the ladies' Auxiliary VFW of the Daniel Boone Post #5578.
She is survived by her daughters Nancy Arthur (Lloyd) of Ramage, WV and Joyce Marshall, of Homosassa, FL, grandchildren David Caldwell, Brandford, FL, Michele Gwinn (Jeff) of Scott Depot, FL, Jonathan Caldwell, Herndon, VA, Charles Caldwell (Cindee) O'Brien, FL, Edward Arthur, Ramage, WV, Andrea Anderson (Eric) Charlottesville, VA, great grandchildren Sarah Caldwell (Dennis) Pinneberg, Germany, Ronald Gwinn, Charleston, WV, Sascha Caldwell, Pinneberg, Germany, Kirsten Arthur, Ramage WV, Wyatt Caldwell, Brandford, FL, Amelia Anderson, Charlottesville, VA, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Dr. Frank Frye. Burial will follow in the Memory Gardens at Low Gap Road, Madison, WV.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.