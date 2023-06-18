Thank you for Reading.

Doris Mae Copenhaver
It is with great sadness that DORIS MAE COPENHAVER's family let her extended family and friends know that she passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, after a sudden illness.

Doris was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana on October 31, 1934, to Beatrice Eveline Thaxton and Benjamin Marshall Peterson.

