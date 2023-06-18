It is with great sadness that DORIS MAE COPENHAVER's family let her extended family and friends know that she passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, after a sudden illness.
Doris was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana on October 31, 1934, to Beatrice Eveline Thaxton and Benjamin Marshall Peterson.
She lived her childhood in Elkview, WV and graduated from Elkview High School in 1952. In 1953 she married H. Kemp Copenhaver of Big Chimney, WV where they lived with their four daughters, Cynthia Lynn (Copenhaver) Sloan, Lucy Eveline (Copenhaver) Talley, Carrie Ella (Copenhaver) Ogilvie and Katrina Bea (Copenhaver) Parsons.
In 1973 Doris earned a degree in Nursing from Morris Harvey College (later named the University of Charleston) in Charleston, WV. She graduated at the top of her class and dedicated her life to serving others. Doris was a registered nurse for 45 years with a specialty in emergency, trauma, intensive and cardiac care. She officially retired in 2018 and practiced in WV, FL and NC. In 1988, Doris was presented with the national Phoenix Award.
Doris was a member of and actively involved at Woodlawn Baptist Church (Lowell, NC). Doris was a member of the Grand Chapter of West Virginia Order of Eastern Star Tiskelwah Chapter No. 45 for 62 years.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, CMSgt USAF (retired) H. Kemp Copenhaver, her parents Beatrice and Benjamin Peterson, her sister Patricia Tyree, and a brother Richard "Dick" Peterson. Doris was also preceded in death by a loving companion of 25 years, David Albon.
She is survived by a brother Jess Peterson (Cibolo, Texas), Daughters: Cynthia Copenhaver Sloan (Dennis Nicholas) Frame, WV; Lucy Copenhaver Talley (Mike Stricklin) Lowell, NC; Carrie Copenhaver Ogilvie (Bill) Lakeland, FL; Katrina Parsons, Marianna, FL. 12 grandchildren: Lt Col USAF Robert Sloan, (Anika) Amma, WV; Carrie Sloan Meyer (Tim) Charleston, WV; Trina Talley Lakeland, FL; Matthew Clay (Jennifer) Lakeland, FL; Ashley Clay (Ron Mosley) Lutz, FL; Monica Clay (Will Guenther) Palm Harbor, FL; Andrew Stricklin Gastonia, NC; Alex Stricklin Memphis, TN; Cole McCune Spencer, WV; Nicole Chapman, Charleston, SC; Dennis Nicholas II (Nathaly) Atlanta, GA; and Lisa Perry (David) Frame, WV and 16 great grandchildren. This obituary would not be complete without mentioning her constant canine companion, Rufus.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 1101 N. Main St, Lowell, NC 28098.