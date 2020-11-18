DORIS MARIE ACORD, 93 of Summersville passed away Saturday November 14, 2020 in the Webster Nursing & Rehab Center at Cowen.
She was the daughter of the late Homer C. and Blanche B. Wiseman Duncan and was born at Jodie October 30, 1927. Doris was a retired postmaster for the US Postal Service, a former resident of Drennen and a member of the Salem Baptist Church.
She was also preceded in death by her husband George Woodrow Acord, one son Michael Lee Acord and siblings Homer Duncan, Donald Duncan and Rose McDaniel.
Surviving, her son George Wayne (Sandy) Acord of Summersville, her Daughter Kathy Marie (David) Leggett of Manassas, Virginia, and sister Betty Perkins of Atlanta, Georgia, 4 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m., Friday November 20 in the WV Memorial Gardens at Calvin. Friends may call at the Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville from 11 a.m., until 12 on Friday.
